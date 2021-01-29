The Centennial Cougars are 5-0 after turning back Robbinsdale Armstrong 66-54 there Thursday evening. Camille Cummings pumped in 19 points for the No. 4 ranked Cougars. Grace Pullman added 13 points, Sydney Kubes eight and Jenna Guyer seven. Savanna McGowan tallied 22 for Armstrong (1-3).
