The Centennial Cougars are 5-0 after turning back Robbinsdale Armstrong 66-54 there Thursday evening. Camille Cummings pumped in 19 points for the No. 4 ranked Cougars. Grace Pullman added 13 points, Sydney Kubes eight and Jenna Guyer seven. Savanna McGowan tallied 22 for Armstrong (1-3).

