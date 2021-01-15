Jodi Anderson led with 21 points as the Centennial Cougars topped Spring Lake Park 59-49 in their opener at home Thursday evening. Jenna Guyer added 10 points, Haley Mulberry nine points, Camille Cummings eight and Sydney Kubes seven. For the Panthers, Madi Ngene led with 19 points.

