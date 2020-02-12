The Centennial Cougars clipped Coon Rapids 65-44 on Wednesday evening on the Cardinals’ court, improving to 18-5. Jenna Guyer with 16 points and Jodi Anderson with 15 led 11 Cougars in the scoring column. Syd Kehr scored 10 for Coon Rapids (2-21).

