The Rogers Royals (2-8) handed Centennial a 59-45 loss on Wednesday night in Rogers, led by Peyton Belka with 21 points and Michael Olowo with 17. Tommy Palmsteen scored 15 for the Cougars (1-9) and Pablo Estebanez was next with nine.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Rogers Royals (2-8) handed Centennial a 59-45 loss on Wednesday night in Rogers, led by Peyton Belka with 21 points and Michael Olowo with 17. Tommy Palmsteen scored 15 for the Cougars (1-9) and Pablo Estebanez was next with nine.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.