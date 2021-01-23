The Centennial Cougars lost to Andover 88-65 on Wednesday evening and to Blaine 63-44 on Friday evening. Against Andover, Reese Neudahl netted 15 points, Zach Frank 11 and Evan Walsh 10. Andover (3-0) had three players with 22 points each: Calvin Foy, Ben Kopetzki and Sam Musungu. Against Blaine, Mason Lindsay and Luke Clark netted 12 points each Neudahl 10. For Blaine (2-1), Aaron Kaul sank 19 points, and Isaac Moin and Samuel Olson added 14 points each. 

