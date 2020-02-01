The Blaine Bengals tripped Centennial 75-44 Friday evening on the Cougars court. Isaiah Giles tallied 17 points, Kossi Kavi 12 and Gabriel Hicks-Stohl 11 for Blaine (7-9). Evan Walsh scored 11 points and Brandon Ruikka, Jaxon Waldvogel and Mason Lindsay nine each for Centennial (2-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.