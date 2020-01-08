Lindsey Becher broke Mound View’s career scoring record Tuesday evening during a game where the daughter of the Mustangs’ No. 3 scorer led White Bear Lake’s 43-41 victory over them.
Becher, 6-1 forward signed by Concordia-St. Paul, sank 20 points. With her 14th point of the game, she passed the Mustang record of 1,568 points held since 1996 by Jenny Cafferty.
White Bear Lake guard Ella Janicki countered with 15 points, including the game-winner with 2.3 seconds on the clock.
Ella’s mom is Stacy (Fields) Janicki, who scored 1,513 points for MVHS and was named Miss Basketball in 1992. Stacy was among the fans giving Becher a standing ovation when the game was stopped to make the announcement.
“Lindsey is a nice girl. I’m happy for her,” said Stacy, whose son Jack was playing the same night but she went with her daughter’s game, knowing Becher was close to the record. “She and Ella are friends. They played together one year (in AAU).”
Becher’s teammates had a nice sign prepared for her (see photo). When she swished a short jumper from the lane to break the record, the Mustang bench erupted in cheers, and teammates on the floor rushed to hug her.
Becher, who’s averaging 20 points, accepted the sign with a sheepish smile as the announcement was made and a short time-out was called.
Then it was back to work. Becher had a shaky first half with seven points but came alive for 13 in the second half, capped two straight buckets with soaring post moves that tied the score at 41 with a minute left. The Mustangs never led in the game and had trailed by as much as 10.
Each team committed a turnover in the last minute. As the clock wound down from 15 seconds to five, the Bears had the ball but were tightly covered by Mounds View on the perimeter.
Then Lauren Eckerle was able to break though and bounce a pass to Ella Janicki, who scooped it off the floor and launched a layup in one motion. The ball swished through with 2.3 seconds left.
“Exciting win. We’ll take it! Obviously, they had the best player on the floor,” said Jeremy Post, Bears coach.
Neveah Hughes added 11 points and Eckerle eight for the Bears (6-8). Katie Manecke notched eight points and Claire Dolton six for the Mustangs (3-10).
Mounds View girls 1,000-Point Club
Lindsey Becher (2020), 1574
Jenny Cafferty (1996), 1568
Stacy Fields (1992), 1513
Megan Lauck (2010), 1343
Jacky Volkert (2015), 1252
Sara Wendt (2018), 1249
Whitney Winberg (1996), 1193
Erin Saemrow (2017), 1145
Katie McDaniels (2013), 1138
Mary McCauley (1983), 1107
Wendy Hansen (1991), 1053
