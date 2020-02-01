Jodi Anderson scored a school-record 41 points for Centennial but the Cougars lost to conference rival Blaine 92-86 in overtime Friday evening in Blaine.
Anderson, junior guard averaging 16.2 points, topped the Cougar record of 38 shared by Taylor McAulay (in 2019) and Kiara Allums (2008).
Hannah Herzig was next with 19 points. Grace Johnson and Camille Cummings added eight each and Jenna Guyer six as the Cougars (16-4) had their high game of the year.
However, Blaine (15-4) had five double-digit scorers in Anna Garfield with 24, Lexi Imdieke 17, Madison Hoehne 17, Allison Taylor 15 and Kayla Bohr 15.
The score was 81-81 after regulation.
In the North Division of the Northwest Suburban Conference, No. 8 ranked Maple Grove is 7-1, Andover 5-2, No. 15 Blaine 5-3, No. 9 Centennial 4-3, Champlin Park 3-5, Andover 2-5, and Coon Rapids 0-7.
