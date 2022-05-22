The Centennial Cougars notched non-conference wins over Duluth East 7-4 on Friday and Minneapolis Washburn 10-0 on Saturday, both at home.
Against Duluth East (5-9), Will Whelan ripped a three-run double and Aaron Skrypek socked a solo homer. Notching two hits each were Whelan, Vinny Wry (two runs, RBI), Caden Klebba and Jake Slipka (RBI). Klebba took a shutout into the sixth when East tallied four runs. Brady Ivory got the last five outs, four by strikeout.
Tyler Gruye pitched the five-inning shutout against Washburn, a three-hitter with two strikeouts. Drew Molitor hit a bases-loaded triiple in the first inning. Wry was 2-for-3 (RBI, two runs) and Brendan Hemr 2-for-2 (two walks, RBI).
The Cougars (12-6) have two more non-conference games before playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.