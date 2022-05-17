Mahtomedi held first place in the Metro East defeating North St. Paul 6-3 on Monday. Sam Garry hit a two-run homer and got a third RBI on a ground out. Ethan Loss was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI, and two runs.  Seth Nelson was 2-for-4, Kai Sather 1-for-3 (RBI), Tommy Muetzel 1-for-3 (double, RBI), and Roan Appert 1-for-3 (run). Muetzel pitched 3 1/3 innings (one unearned run, two strikeouts) and Dom McDonough 3 2/3 innings (two runs, four strikeouts). North’s Sam Kennedy was 4-for-4 with a two-run homer. Mahtomedi is 13-1 in the MEC with two conference games left.

