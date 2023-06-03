Will Whelan struck out 16 batters as the No. 3 seeded Centennial Cougars rolled past No. 2 Andover 7-1 on Thursday in the second round of Section 7AAAA. The Cougars (14-8) now face top-seeded Anoka in a duel of the only 2-0 teams on Saturday in Anoka, 4 p.m. Whelan gave up just three hits, including a home run by Teddy Heller, and two walks. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Vinny Wry was 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks and an RBI. Aidan Lieser and Sam Menne had RBI hits. Tyler Escobedo was 1-for-1 plus a walk and scored twice. Josh Novak took the loss for Andover (14-8).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.