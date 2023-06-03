Will Whelan struck out 16 batters as the No. 3 seeded Centennial Cougars rolled past No. 2 Andover 7-1 on Thursday in the second round of Section 7AAAA. The Cougars (14-8) now face top-seeded Anoka in a duel of the only 2-0 teams on Saturday in Anoka, 4 p.m. Whelan gave up just three hits, including a home run by Teddy Heller, and two walks. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Vinny Wry was 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks and an RBI. Aidan Lieser and Sam Menne had RBI hits. Tyler Escobedo was 1-for-1 plus a walk and scored twice. Josh Novak took the loss for Andover (14-8).
