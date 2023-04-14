Will Whelan was dominant on the mound as Centennial tripped Totino-Grace 5-1 in the season opener on Thursday in Fridley. Whelan pitched six no-hit innings with strikeouts for 17 of the 18 outs. He walked one. Whelan also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Tyler Gray pitched the seventh, allowing four hits and a run. Cougar leadoff batter Vinny Wry was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and an RBI. Aeden Lieser was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
