Jake Slipka blasted a three-run, walk-off homer in the eighth inning as Centennial defeated first-place Blaine 9-6 at home Monday evening. Peyton Streit and Brendan Hemr were on base with singles when Slipka connected with one out.
Slipka was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs. Will Whelan hit a solo homer. Streit was 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Vinny Wry and Drew Molitor each had one hit and an RBI.
Blaine scored five runs in the fifth off Molitor and Brady Ivory for a 5-3 lead. Aiden Lieser threw 2 1/2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and Caden Klebba pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, collecting the win.
Blaine was knocked out of a share of the NWSC lead. Maple Grove and Rogers are each 8-2 and Blaine 9-3. Centennial is 7-4 in conference and 10-5 overall.
