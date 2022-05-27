The Mounds View Mustangs edged the Centennial Cougars 1-0, scoring in the last of the seventh, in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday.
Leo Fleischhacker pitched six innings, allowing six hits and one walk, striking out four, for Mounds View. Andrew Simon pitched the seventh, allowing one hit, and got the win.
Drew Molitor pitched the distance for Centennial, giving up six hits, two of them in the seventh, one walk (in the seventh) and striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings.
In the seventh, Heyden Sperbeck led off with a single. Connor Chervnny walked with one out. Drew Rogers, with two outs, looped a single to left field that scored Sperbeck.
Vinny Wry and Brady Ivory each had two of Centennial’s hits. Jack Henrich had two hits for Mounds View.
Mounds View and Centennial each finished the regular season 13-7.
