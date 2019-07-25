Lino Lakes Legion baseball beat Chisago Lakes 10-0 and lost to Stillwater 4-3 on Tuesday in the sub-state tournament in Lindstrom. Lino Lakes (17-7) will play Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. against Forest Lake or Tri-City Blue. T.H. Harmon pitched the five-inning shutout against Chisago Lakes. Stillwater’s Gavin Zurn blanked Lino Lakes for six innings. They got three runs off a reliever in the seventh to close the gap.

