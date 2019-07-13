The Lino Lakes Legion has a 12-4 record after cruising against Tri-City Blue 12-0 on Thursday evening, as Michael Schneider pitched four shutout innings and Casey Trapp’s two-run triple was the offensive highlight.
After starting the season 8-0 and averaging about eight runs per game, Lino Lakes lost to Andover 2-1, then went 2-2 in a Mankato tournament with losses to Owatonna and Wayzata while beating Mankato and Sleepy Eye, then split a pair of low-run games, losing to Maple Grove 2-1 and beating Armstrong 1-0.
“Teams noticed we’d been scoring a lot of runs and we started to see some great pitching,” coach Matt Youngquist said. “Teams were throwing their best pitchers against us. Also, we were seeing more left-handers because we are left-handed (batters) heavy.”
About the 12-0 win over Tri-City Blue, he added, “We scored a lot of runs because somebody finally didn’t throw their lefty ace against us.”
Lino Lakes has been pitching well also, allowing just three runs in the last three games. TJ Harmon, Zach Streit and Dave Janssen pitched against Maple Grove. Jaxon Waldvogel threw five innings in the shutout of Armstrong with Andy Mathies and Dave Janssen finishing. Schneider stepped up against Tri-City Blue.
Lino Lakes has play three games in the Gopher Classic this weekend, all at University of Northwestern in St. Paul. They faced Rapid City on Friday, and will take on Team Manitoba on Saturday, 7 p.m.; and Chanhassen on Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.