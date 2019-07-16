Lino Lakes Legion baseball has a 13-6 record after starting the season 8-0. That includes 9-2 in conference play with a chance to finish first depending on how the fare against Elk River and Coon Rapids this week. Playoffs start next Tuesday.
“Teams noticed we’d been scoring a lot of runs and we started to see their best pitchers,” coach Matt Youngquist said. “Also, we were seeing more left-handers because we are left-handed (batters) heavy.”
The Cougars beat Tri-City Blue 12-0 last Thursday evening, as Michael Schneider pitched four shutout innings while Casey Trapp’s two-run triple was the offensive highlight. “Somebody finally didn’t throw their lefty ace against us,” Youngquist said.
Pitching has been solid for Lino Lakes as well, from Casey Trapp, TJ Harmon, Zach Streit, Dave Janssen, Jaxon Waldvogel, and Andy Mathies.
Lino Lakes first loss was against Andover 2-1. They went 2-2 in a Mankato tournament, losing to Owatonna and Wayzata, and beating Mankato and Sleepy Eye. Them they split a pair of low-run games, losing to Maple Grove 2-1 and beating Armstrong 1-0.
In the Gopher Classic last weekend, Lino Lakes lost to a Rapid City (SD) team 4-2 with Trapp pitching, beat Napoleon (OH) 4-0 with Waldvogel pitching, and lost to Chanhassen 7-2.
