Mahtomedi took a quick 7-0 lead at Centennial on Saturday and held on to defeat the Cougars 9-7 in a non-conference game.
The Zephyrs got a two-run single from Ethan Felling and a bases-loaded home run by Josh Donna in a six-run second against Cougar starter Tyler Gruhe. Later, Seth Nelson cracked a two-run homer in the sixth. Felling pitched the first five innings, allowing three runs, picking up the win.
Centennial chipped away at the seven-run deficit with a 10-hit attack. Peyton Streit knocked in four runs with two singles. Anders Wessman was 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs. Vinny Wry was 1-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs. Jack Dagostino was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
The Cougars rallied against Miles Morris, who pitched 2/3 inning, and Donna, who threw the last 1 1/3 innings, and got the final out on a fly ball with bases loaded in the seventh.
Gruye took the loss, allowing seven runs in two innings. Aiden Lieser threw one inning, striking out the side. Luke Gunderman threw four innings, allowing two runs, with two strikeouts.
For the Zephyrs, Nick Rollinger and Max Stretcher each went 2-for-3 and Nelson 2-for-4.
Centennial is 11-7 with two more non-conference games left. Mahtomedi is 14-5 with one more non-conference game left.
It was Youth Day at Centennial, with festivities for kids ballplayers including some drills with the Cougar players.
