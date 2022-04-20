Maple Grove edged Centennial 4-3 on Tuesday at Centennial. Ethan Zimmerman pitched the distance for the Crimson (2-0), allowing eight hits but no walks, for the win. Pitching for the Cougars (1-2) were Chase Granzow  and Jake Whelan, each allowing two runs in three innings. Granzow struck out four and Whelan five. Peyton Streit was 2-for-3 with two RBI’s for the Cougars. Whelan was 2-for-3 and Vinny Wry 1-for-4 with an RBI.

