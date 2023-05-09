Jack Dagostino’s pitching led Centennial to a 5-2 win over St. Thomas Academy on Monday in Mendota Heights. The Cougars and Cadets both have a 10-3 record. Dagostino went six innings, allowing one run, striking out just one batter while spacing out five hits and three walks. He also had a double and an RBI. Luke Gunderman finished, giving up a run in the seventh. Anders Wessman was 1-for-2 plus two walks and scored twice. Will Whelan, Owen Hackett, and Aidan Leiser also had RBI hits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.