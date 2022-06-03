The Centennial Cougars are 2-0 in the Section 7AAAA tournament after clipping Duluth East 5-3 at home Thursday. The No. 3 seeded Cougars (15-7) now face top seed Andover (18-4) on Saturday in Princeton, 4 p.m. Drew Molitor pitched six innings for the win, allowing three runs (one earned), eight hits and two walks. Aiden Leiser got the save with a 1-2-3 seventh. Jake Slipka was 2-for-4 with a double and single that each drove a run home. Brady Ivory was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Vinny Wry and Brendan Hemr each had a hit and two runs.
Baseball: Cougars trip Duluth. East 5-3, face top seed Andover next
