Caden Klebba pitched the distance and Brendan Hemr delivered the key hit as Centennial defeated Coon Rapids 4-2 at home in their Section 7AAAA opener on Wednesday.
The No. 3 seeded Cougars (14-7) will host No. 7 Duluth East (6-9) on Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Klebba, senior right-hander, was nicked for nine hits but walked none and struck out six. The Cougars made four errors, but just one unearned run resulted.
The Cougars got all four runs in the third inning. Aaron Skrypeck and Paul Streit walked and Vinny Wry singled to load the bases with none out. Hemr’s double to center drove home two runs. Wry scored on a ground out, and Hemr scored on Will Wheelan’s sacrifice fly.
Zach White pitched for the Cardinals (7-14), allowing five hits and five walks. Mason Myrhe had three hits and an RBI.
