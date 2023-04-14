Eight players had at least one hit as Centennial defeated Torino-Grace 10-4 at home Thursday. Lily Renslow was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI’s. Lily Cummans stroked two hits, and Lily Gilmore, Celsi Burn, Callie Casura, Allison Henning, Adrianna Thomas and Mandy Gooder one each. Burn, Hemming, Gooder, and Thomas had RBIs. Maggie Olson pitched for the Couagars (1-1), allowing five hits and three walks, striking out six.
