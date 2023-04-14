Eight players had at least one hit as Centennial defeated Torino-Grace 10-4 at home Thursday. Lily Renslow was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI’s. Lily Cummans stroked two hits, and Lily Gilmore, Celsi Burn, Callie Casura, Allison Henning, Adrianna Thomas and Mandy Gooder one each. Burn, Hemming, Gooder, and Thomas had RBIs. Maggie Olson pitched for the Couagars (1-1), allowing five hits and three walks, striking out six.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.