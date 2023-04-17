Centennial thumped St. Louis Park 12-2 at home Friday, improving to 2-0. Leading the attack were Sam Menne going 3-for-4 (two RBI), Tyler Gruye 2-for-5 (two runs, two RBI), Owen Hackett 2-for-3 (RBI), Vinny Wry 1-for-3 (three RBI), and Luke Gunderman 2-for-2 (two RBI). Aidan Lieser pitched three innings (one run, three strikeouts) and got the win. Josh Lee threw two innings (one run) and Gunderman and Kirill Landry one shutout inning each.
