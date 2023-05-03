Centennial socked two home runs among 10 hits and defeated Elk River 10-4 at home Tuesday. Owen Hackett’s three-run blast and Aidan Lieser’s solo shot, along with Peyton Streit’s two-run single, were the key hits for the Cougars (7-2) against a solid Elk River (6-3) team. Lieser was 2-for-3 (two RBI’s, two runs), Tyler Gruye 2-for-3 (double, run, RBI), and Anders Wessman 1-for-2 (RBI, run, two walks). Josh Lee pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, with three strikeouts, to get the win, and Luke Gunderman got the last four outs, two by strikeout.
