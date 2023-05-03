Centennial socked two home runs among 10 hits and defeated Elk River 10-4 at home Tuesday. Owen Hackett’s three-run blast and Aidan Lieser’s solo shot, along with Peyton Streit’s two-run single, were the key hits for the Cougars (7-2) against a solid Elk River (6-3) team. Lieser was 2-for-3 (two RBI’s, two runs), Tyler Gruye 2-for-3 (double, run, RBI), and Anders Wessman 1-for-2 (RBI, run, two walks). Josh Lee pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, with three strikeouts, to get the win, and Luke Gunderman got the last four outs, two by strikeout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.