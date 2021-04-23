Centennial rallied from an 8-3 deficit in the last two innings to defeat Rogers 11-9 on Thursday in Rogers. The Cougars (3-3), who scored five in the sixth inning and three in the seventh, outhit the Royals (3-4) by 15-7. Jake Slipka was 3-for-4 with a double and drove home four runs. Vinny Wry was 3-for-4 (RBI), Michael Murray 2-for-4, Jordan Newpower 2-for-5 (three runs, RBI), Xander Streit 2-for-4 (two runs) and Jack Fuller 1-for-4 (double, RBI). Pitching were Drew Molitor (two innings, five runs), Brady Ivory (3 1/3 innings, four runs, one earned), and Danny Howell (1 2/3 innings, no runs).
