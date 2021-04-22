The Centennial Cougars lost to Maple Grove 7-6 in eight innings on a very cold Tuesday afternoon in Maple Grove. Five Crimson pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts while the Cougars managed seven hits and walks. Will Whelan was 2-for-2 with a double, three walks, two runs and an RBI. Michael Murray and Chase Granzow each had a hit and RBI. Centennial pitchers were Hunter Belting (4 1/3 innings, three runs, seven strikeouts), Granzow (1 2/3 innings, three runs) and Whelan (1 1/3 innings, two hits, two walks, one run). For Maple Grove (2-2), Chayton Fischer knocked in three runs and Jacob Kilzer knocked in two.
