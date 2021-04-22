The Centennial Cougars lost to Maple Grove 7-6 in eight innings on a very cold Tuesday afternoon in Maple Grove. Five Crimson pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts while the Cougars managed seven hits and walks. Will Whelan was 2-for-2 with a double, three walks, two runs and an RBI. Michael Murray and Chase Granzow each had a hit and RBI. Centennial pitchers were Hunter Belting (4 1/3 innings, three runs, seven strikeouts), Granzow (1 2/3 innings, three runs) and Whelan (1 1/3 innings, two hits, two walks, one run). For Maple Grove (2-2), Chayton Fischer knocked in three runs and Jacob Kilzer knocked in two.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.