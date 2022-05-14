Centennial’s six-game win streak was snapped by Andover on Thursday — in between a pair of 10-run-rule victories over struggling teams. The Cougars are 9-5.
The Cougars routed the Spring Lake Park Panthers 14-2 in five innings on Tuesday. Will Whelan belted a three-run homer. Vinny Wry was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBI’s. Brendan Hemr was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and one RBI. Brady Ivor was 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI and Anders Wessman had an RBI single. Drew Molitor gave up a two-run homer but only two hits total and stuck out five. Spring Lake Park is 1-9.
Andover’s 8-1 win over the Cougars was led by Kyle Law, who clubbed two home runs and went 4-for-4 with four RBI’s. Colin Anderson pitched for Andover (7-4), holding the Cougars to four hits and struck out 10. All four hits were doubles, by Will Whelan, Brendan Hemr, Jake Slipka (RBI) and Calen Klebba.
Centennial rolled 12-2 over the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets (1-12) Friday evening. Max Harper, a JV player in his first varsity start, blasted a bases-loaded home run and had a sacrifice fly and a walk in his other two at-bats. Centennial had seven hits, seven walks and three hit-by-pitches. Going 2-for-3 were Will Whelan (two RBIs) and Jake Slipka (one RBI). Drew Molitor walked all three at-bats and scored three runs. Aaron Skrypek pitched four innings, allowing two runs (unearned) and Caden Klebba finished in a combined one-hitter.
