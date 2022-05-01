The Centennial Cougars beat Osseo 28-0 — yes, 28-0 — there Tuesday, lost to Anoka 5-4 at home Wednesday and beat Waconia 8-1 at home Thursday. Their record is 3-4.
How did Centennial beat a good Osseo team (6-4) by 28 runs? Osseo coach Joe Lavin explained: “Long story short, our starting pitcher was ‘off,’ Centennial hit everything, and a very costly error cost us nine runs with two outs. So at that point I decided to ‘save the week’ by throwing pitchers that we had never thrown. I didn’t care if we lost 12-0 or 28-0. Everything we hit was right at a Centennial player, and they hit everything — hard!”
Will Whelan threw five shutout innings for the Cougars, allowing one run, and went 3-for-3 plus three walks with four RBI’s and three runs. Brady Ivory knocked in seven runs with a bases-loaded homer, double and single in four trips. Brendan Hemr had five RBI’s, going 3-for-5 (two doubles, three runs).
Against Anoka, the Cougars scored four runs on five hits in the fourth, including a two-run single by Ivory, for a 4-2 lead. Anoka regained the lead on Louis Hertling’s two-run single in the sixth, and their Hayden Torgerson threw four scoreless innings. Caden Klebba, Ivory and Chase Granzow pitched for the Cougars, Ivory taking the loss. Hemr was 2-for-4, Jake Sipka 2-for-4 (RBI) and Vinny Wry 1-for-4 (RBI).
Against Waconia, Drew Molitor threw six innings (one run, four strikeouts) and went 2-for-3 (two RBI’s). Aaron Skrypek struck out the side in the seventh. Brendan Hemr was 2-for-2 (two walks, two runs, RBI), Sipka 2-for-4 (RBI), Anders Wessman 2-for-2 (walk, two runs) and Wry 1-for-3 (RBI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.