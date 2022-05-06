Caden Klebba led the way as Centennial sprayed out 14 hits and defeated Totino-Grace 8-3 on Thursday in Fridley.
Klebba pitched the distance, giving up a three-run homer to Matthew Galatzer in the first inning but blanking the Eagles after that, striking out five. Klebba belted a two-run homer and a double himself, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and two runs.
Will Whelan went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI’s. Jake Slipka was 2-for-5 (double, two runs), Brendan Hemr 2-for-5 (two runs) and Anders Wessman 1-for-1 (triple, walk, two runs).
