Centennial snagged its fourth conference win of the week beating Irondale 10-3 on Friday. Brady Ivory pitched four innings (three runs, seven strikeouts) and Aaron Skrypeck two (no runs, six strikeouts). The Cougars had 13 hits. Skrypek was 3-for-4 (double, two RBI’s), Jake Slipka 2-for-4 (three RBI’s), Will Whelan 2-for-4 (two runs), Drew Molitor 2-for-4, Andres Wessman 2-for-3 (RBI, two runs), and Caden Klebba 1-for-3 (double, sac fly, two RBI’s).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.