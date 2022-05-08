Centennial snagged its fourth conference win of the week beating Irondale 10-3 on Friday. Brady Ivory pitched four innings (three runs, seven strikeouts) and Aaron Skrypeck two (no runs, six strikeouts). The Cougars had 13 hits. Skrypek was 3-for-4 (double, two RBI’s), Jake Slipka 2-for-4 (three RBI’s), Will Whelan 2-for-4 (two runs), Drew Molitor 2-for-4, Andres Wessman 2-for-3 (RBI, two runs), and Caden Klebba 1-for-3 (double, sac fly, two RBI’s).
