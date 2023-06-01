Josh Lee twirled a four-hit shutout, leading Centennial to a 4-0 win over Forest Lake in their Section 7AAAA opener at home Wednesday. The lanky junior right-hander walked nobody and struck out five. Aidan Lieser provided the big hits, a pair of doubles that knocked in three runs. Owen Hackett and Sam Menne also delivered RBI hits. The No. 3 seeded Cougars (13-8) now face No. 2 Andover there Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

