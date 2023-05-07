Chanhassen (6-3) defeated the Centennial Cougars 8-4 on Friday. Peyton Streit was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Will Whelan 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Cougars (8-3). Centennial used four pitchers: Jack Dagostino (two innings, one run), Tyler Gruhe (two innings, three runs), Aidan Lieser (two innings, four runs) and Luke Gunderman (one scoreless inning).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.