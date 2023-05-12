Centennial nabbed its third conference win in four days Thursday, edging Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-3 at home. Will Whelan led the way, firing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks, allowing three runs (one earned). Owen Hackett knocked in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly, Anders Wessman was 2-for-2 (one run). The Cougars are 11-3 overall and 7-2 in conference. Elk River lead with an 8-2 record.

