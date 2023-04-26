Centennial edged Maple Grove 5-4 Monday, rallying from a 4-2 deficit with two runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh. Vinny Wry singled, took second on Anders Wessman’s bunt, and scored on Will Whelan’s double for that go-ahead run. No other Cougar details are available at this posting. Pitching for the Crimson (1-3) were Vann Olson (four innings, three runs), Hunter Gerger (two innings, one run) and Brody Bergen (one inning, one run.) Kaden Harney had a single, double and RBI.

