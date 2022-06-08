Centennial’s baseball season ended with a loss to Blaine, 3-1, in the Section 7AAAA tournament on Monday. The Cougars finished 15-8 overall and 2-2 in the playoffs. Blaine’s Benny McDonald held the Cougars to five hits, walked none, and struck out nine. Caden Klebba pitched all six innings for the Cougars, allowing seven hits, including a homer, and no walks. He struck out two. Adam Puder knocked in two runs for Blaine (18-7) with a solo homer and single. Drew Molitor had a single and double for the Cougars and knocked in the lone run.
