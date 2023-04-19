Centennial outlasted Blaine 14-12 on Tuesday, hanging on after giving up nine runs in the last of the seventh inning.
The Cougars (3-0) collected 14 hits and 12 walks. Peyton Streit was 3-for-3 (two walks, two RBIs), Jack Dagostino 2-for-4 (two runs, two RBI’s), Anders Wessman 2-for-4 (two runs), and Will Whelan 1-for-3 (three walks, two RBI’s).
Whelan pitched five innings to get the win, allowing three runs (two unearned) and striking out eight. Luke Gunderman and Dagostino finished.
Blaine (1-1) had 12 hits, with Adam Puder going 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, Jackson Koenig 3-for-4 and Carson Timm 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI’s.
Blaine used five pitchers. The Cougars got seven runs off Benny McDonald, who took the loss, in 2 2/3 innings.
