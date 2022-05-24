The Centennial Cougars won 20-0 over Tartan on Monday evening in Oakdale. Will Whelan threw the five-inning shutout, allowing one hit and two walks, striking out eight, while going 3-for-3 at the plate with a solo homer, three runs, four RBI’s and two walks. The Cougars banged out 15 hits. Brendan Hemr was 2-for-3 (two doubles, two RBI’s, three runs), Dylan Ploen 2-for-3 (RBI), and Peyton Streit 2-for-5 (three RBI’s). Drew Molitor had four RBI’s on a two-run single, bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly. Tartan is 4-16. The Cougars (13-6) will close the regular season at Mounds View on Wednesday.

