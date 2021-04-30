The Centennial Cougars romped 18-1 over Park Center in five innings on Thursday on the Pirates’ field. Brady Ivory drove home five runs, going 2-for-4 with a home run. Jake Slipka had one hit and three RBI’s, and Xander Streit one hit and two RBI’s. Hunter Belting pitched five innings, allowing four hits, one walk and one run, striking out three. The Cougars are 4-3 and Park Center 1-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.