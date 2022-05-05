Centennial pounded 14 hits and defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong 11-1 at home Wednesday.
Caden Klebba was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI’s in the No. 9 slot for the Cougars (5-4). Brady Ivory was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI’s, Brandon Hemr 2-for-4 (two runs, RBI), Aaron Skrypek 2-for-3 (double, RBI, two runs), Peyton Streit 2-for-3, and Vinny Wry delivered a two-run single.
Drew Molitor pitched all six innings, nicked for eight hits, but just one run, striking out two.
Armstrong is 2-7.
