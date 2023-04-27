Centennial outlasted Rogers 5-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday, scoring three runs in the top of 10th, helped by two good bunts and two singles.
The Cougars are 6-1 and Rogers is 3-2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Centennial outlasted Rogers 5-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday, scoring three runs in the top of 10th, helped by two good bunts and two singles.
The Cougars are 6-1 and Rogers is 3-2.
In the 10th, Jack Dagostino struck out but reached first as the third strike was a wild pitch. He took second on Luke Gunderman’s bunt, third on Vinny Wry’s single, and scored when Anders Wessman laid down a squeeze bunt. A throwing error put runners on second and third, and both scored when Peyton Streit delivered a single.
Cougar starter Josh Lee gave up six hits and two runs in the first two innings while leaving five runners on base. He settled down and threw six innings (two runs, one walk, eight hits, three strikeouts). Gunderman relieved, and twirled four shutout innings (one hit, two walks, one strikeout) to get the win.
Owen Hackett was 3-for-4 (double, RBI), Wessman 2-for-4 (RBI, two runs), and Sam Menne 1-for-3 (double, sacrifice fly).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.