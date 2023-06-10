The Anoka Tornadoes fended off Centennial 8-7 for the Section 7AAAA championship on Tuesday evening in Forest Lake. Centennial was 3-2 in the section and finished the season 15-10.

Anoka got nine hits and seven runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings off Cougar ace Will Whelan, who struck out nine. Jack Dagostino finished with 1 1/3 innings, allowing the go-ahead run, and took the loss.

