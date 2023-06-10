The Anoka Tornadoes fended off Centennial 8-7 for the Section 7AAAA championship on Tuesday evening in Forest Lake. Centennial was 3-2 in the section and finished the season 15-10.
Anoka got nine hits and seven runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings off Cougar ace Will Whelan, who struck out nine. Jack Dagostino finished with 1 1/3 innings, allowing the go-ahead run, and took the loss.
Sam Poser was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s for Anoka. Sawyer Chell was 2-for-3 (run, RBI) and Fred Huebner 2-for-3 (two runs, RBI). Parker Nedland, Evan Freking and Brayden Cherrey pitched.
For the Cougars, Peyton Streit was 2-for-4 (RBI), Vinny Wry 1-for-2 (RBI, run), Dagostino 1-for-4 (double, RBI) and Luke Gunderman 2-for-3 (run).
Top-seeded Anoka (18-6) had beaten Centennial 3-2 earlier in the tournament and had two chances to win once. The Cougars and Tornadoes had three one-run games this year. Centennial won their conference game 2-1.
