Top-seeded Andover handed Centennial an 8-0 loss in the third round of Section 7AAAA on Saturday in Princeton. This was the match of 2-0 teams in the double-elimination tournament. Andover’s Colin Anderson (5 2/3 innings) and Luke Dehnicke (1 1/3 innings) combined for the three-hit shutout. Nash Dagostino had three of the Huskies’ eight hits. Pitching for the Cougars were Will Whelan (who took the loss), Aaron Skrypeck and Tyler Gruye. Jake Slipka had two of their three hits. The Cougars (15-8) will face Duluth East or Blaine on Monday, 7 p.m., in Princeton.
