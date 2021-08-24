Six of Centennial’s seven fall sports teams will be in action this week as the 2021-22 athletic school year gets under way, two of which have new coaches.
The Cougar tennis team, coming off a 10-2 season, opened Saturday with a tournament at home. Captains are Kate Kastner, Megan Goodreau, Ainsley Greve. The Cougars, under 21st year coach Arnie Lamers, are hosting Blaine on Tuesday and Anoka on Thursday this week, and will cap a busy eight-day stretch with a Roseville tournament on Saturday.
The boys soccer team, 7-4-3 last year, has a new addition who could be a Mr. Soccer candidate this year, said coach Jeff Ottosen, referring to a senior who played for the Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school previously. About half the starters return, including goalie Isaac Verke.
The cross country teams, under new leadership, open Friday in a meet at Lake Elmo. Neil Kruse, coach for 34 years, retired, and a Cougar alum, Ryan Evans, takes over both teams. The Cougar teams were back in the pack last season. Evans said that each has a solid core of veterans to lead their bid to move up a few notches. The captains are Aiden Sherer, Jonathan Pattie, PJ Marshall, and Darian Johnson on the boys team, and Tatum Liebke, Julia Sherman, and Amelia Resendiz-Olson on the girls team.
Cougar girls soccer, under new coach Christa Carlson, is coming off a 13-1 season. Their great forward Khyah Harper, Miss Soccer last year, has moved on to the Gophers, but the Cougars still have “several D1 and D2 committed players,” Carlson noted. Eight letter winners back include all-conference Lauren Ahles, Ally Hamski and Sydney Kubes. Top scorers back are Ahles, Sarah Strating and Tatum Trettel. The Cougars had eight section champs and one state champ under previous coach Ginger Flohaug.
Centennial swimming opens Thursday evening in the conference relays with swimming at Elk River and diving at home. Diving was a strength last year and should be again. Two-time all-conference Calla Kamish leads the swimmers.
Cougar volleyball lifts the lid at Hopkins on Thursday evening and a Woodbury tournament on Saturday. Top veterans from an 8-5 team are Linaya Swenson and Mattie Petersen. The Cougars are replacing nine seniors from 2020. “We have a lot of height and athleticism this year, and could fly under the radar for a lot of teams,” said coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey.
Centennial football will open against Blaine at home Thursday, Sept. 2.
Our fall previews, including schedules, will appear in the Aug. 31 issue.
