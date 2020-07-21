Jenna Guyer, coming off a dominant junior season for Centennial, is the latest Cougar headed for a Division I basketball program.
Guyer, a 6-foot-2 post who averaged 15.4 points and 10 rebounds, verbally committed to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay last month.
“I feel very fortunate for having the opportunity to play college basketball,” stated Guyer, adding that she had two D-I offers and several from D-II.
Former Cougars currently in D-I are Sara Stapleton at Wisconsin, Sydney Stapleton at South Dakota State, Claire Orth at North Dakota and Taylor McAulay at Drake.
UWGB head coach Kevin Borseth, and assistants Megan Vogel and Sarah Bronk, were in contact with her throughout the process, Guyer said. They saw her in AAU ball with Minnesota Fury and watched Cougar game tapes.
“I know they believe in me,” Guyer said, “and gave me specific things that they like that I do — good with both hands, run the floor well, my midrange jumper — that will be helpful to their program.”
UWGB is a strong mid-major program. Borseth has a 401-105 record in 17 seasons. The Phoenix were 19-13 last year. They play in the Horizon League.
“Knowing that she is a great student and a hard-working basketball player, coaches can’t get enough of those players,” said Cougar coach Jamie Sobolik. “Plus, you can’t coach 6-2.”
Sobolik noted that Guyer has increased her strength with weight-room work in the last year while making herself a good mid-range shooter who can also hit 3-pointers.
“She is no longer just a back-to-the-basket post,” he said.
