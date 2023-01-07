jordin

Jordin Flohaug

 Submitted

Jordin Flohaug was the girls individual winner at a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Wild Mountain on Thursday evening while the Cougar girls placed fourth of 10 teams and the Cougars  boys placed fourth of 11 teams.

Flohaug, a freshman, picked up her first conference win, with times of 38.90 (second place) and 32.94 (fifth) on her two runs for a total of 1:11.84. Anoka’s Stella Gronski was next with 1:12.74.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.