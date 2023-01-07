Jordin Flohaug was the girls individual winner at a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Wild Mountain on Thursday evening while the Cougar girls placed fourth of 10 teams and the Cougars boys placed fourth of 11 teams.
Flohaug, a freshman, picked up her first conference win, with times of 38.90 (second place) and 32.94 (fifth) on her two runs for a total of 1:11.84. Anoka’s Stella Gronski was next with 1:12.74.
Brooke Halverson salvaged 13th place after making a small mistake at the start of the first run. Annie Trettle placed 18th and Katie Tensing 22nd with personal best times.
Bruce Johnson led the Cougar boys, placing 14th with a personal best time. Owen Crandall placed 20th. Luke Lofgren, a senior in his first year of Alpine, placed 23rd.
Blaine was team champion for both boys and girls, and had the first-place individual in the boys competition, Lucas VanWechel.
Boys standings — Blaine, NW Alpine, Chisago Lakes, Centennial, Armstrong, Anoka, Andover, Champlin Park, St. Francis, Coon Rapids, Spectrum
Girls standings — Blaine, Chisago Lakers, NW Alpine, Centennial, Anoka, Champlin Park, Armstrong, Andover, Coon Rapids, Spectrum
