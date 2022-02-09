Jordin Flohaug, Centennial eighth-grader, advanced to state in Alpine Ski with an eighth-place finish Tuesday in Section 7 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Flohaug’s times were 41.30 on the red slope and 41.86 on the blue for a total of 1:23.16 as she beat some conference rivals she had not beaten before.
She will return to Giants Ridge for state on Feb. 16. State qualifiers are the first-place team and the other top 10 individuals.
“Jordin is a hard-working ski racer who loves the sport. She has both solid capabilities on her skis and a strong technical understanding of ski racing,” coach Derrick Taylor assessed.
“When it’s time to compete, Jordin can narrow her focus on the racecourse ahead. Her physical and mental strength combined makes her a fast ski racer. One to watch for years to come.”
The Cougar girls placed eighth among 17 teams. Brooke Halverson placed 34th, Emily Anderson 47th, Lindsey Belting 61st, and Grace Munson 82nd.
The Centennial boys placed 14th. Bruce Johnson placed 39th, Jackson Copiskey 78th, Evan Hobday 79th, Aiden Scherer 80th, Patrick Lehman 92nd, and PJ Marshall 95th.
Duluth East was team champion for both boys and girls. The individual champions were Patrick Levins of White Bear Lake and Lauren Carlson of Duluth East.
In the Northwest Suburban Conference season, the Cougar girls placed third and the boys eighth. Named all-conference were Flohaug, Halverson (a junior) and Anderson (senior).
