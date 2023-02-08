Centennial freshman Jordin Flohaug qualified for the state meet in Alpine Skiing for the second time on Tuesday at the Section 7 meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Cougar girls placed fourth and the boys placed eight among 19 schools.
Flohaug placed eighth individually and advanced to the state meet slated for Feb. 14, also at Giants Ridge. The Cougars also had Brooke Halverson, senior captain, in 19th place, senior Kalli Halatsis in 37th and junior Katie Tensing 41st.
For the Cougar boys, junior Bruce Johnson placed 27th. He was 18th after his first run but slid out on a turn during his second run. A quick recovery allowed him to finish. Luke Lofgren, a senior in his first year of Alpine, placed 30th, while senior Owen Crandell placed 35th and junior Tyler McGrew 44th.
