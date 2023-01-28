The Centennial Alpine teams finished the Northwest Suburban Conference season Thursday with three all-conference individuals while Cougar girls tied for third place and the boys finished fifth among nine schools.

What a great night at Trollhaugen, wrapping up the NWSC race season,” coach Derrick Taylor said. “Our coaches are all very proud of the team and the accomplishments we've been able to make, through many practices, two invites and five conference races.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.