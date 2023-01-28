The Centennial Alpine teams finished the Northwest Suburban Conference season Thursday with three all-conference individuals while Cougar girls tied for third place and the boys finished fifth among nine schools.
“What a great night at Trollhaugen, wrapping up the NWSC race season,” coach Derrick Taylor said. “Our coaches are all very proud of the team and the accomplishments we've been able to make, through many practices, two invites and five conference races.”
Cougar freshman Jordin Flohaug earned third place in the season girls standings. Brooke Halverson, a senior, finished 16th, also earning all-NWSC honors, as did Bruce Johnson, a junior, who placed 18th in the boys standings.
The Cougar girls placed third three times and fourth twice in five conference meets, while the boys placed fourth twice, fifth, sixth and eighth.
In the finale Thursday, Flohaug placed third, Halverson 12th, Kelli Halatsis 17th, Kate Tensing 20th, Hadley Goochey 36th, Ella Nelson 41st, Sofia Anderson 48th, Gwen Halverson 50th and Emily Stokkeland 61st.
In the boys race, Johnson placed 10th and Luke Lofgren 16th, both personal highs. Griffen Lofgren was 35th, Danny Schooley 43rd, Caleb Nelson 57th, Owen Crandall 59th, Luke Peterson 64th, Seth Semmler 67th, Jackson Copiskey 77th, and Levi Struve 88th.
