Jordin Flohaug, Centennial eighth-grader, placed 64th among 88 entrants in the state Alpine Ski meet on Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Flohaug’s times were 42.23 seconds on the blue course and 53.96 on the red for a 1:36.19 total. The champion was Lauren Carlson of Duluth with a total time of 1:18.14. Flohaug qualified for state with an eighth-place finish in her section.

